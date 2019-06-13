Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $427,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Istar Inc. bought 11,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $329,957.50.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Istar Inc. bought 36,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $1,047,600.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $419,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 9,205 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.22 per share, with a total value of $268,970.10.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Istar Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $283,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Istar Inc. bought 9,525 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $267,462.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Istar Inc. bought 5,490 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $149,492.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Istar Inc. bought 8,286 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $219,744.72.

On Monday, May 6th, Istar Inc. bought 10,845 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $275,679.90.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Istar Inc. bought 8,289 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $213,524.64.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,640. The company has a market capitalization of $524.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.13. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 31.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 25.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 41.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Safehold by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

