SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $12.74 million and $2.85 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00054410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000653 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 2,865,326 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.