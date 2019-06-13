Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives €85.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.67 ($99.61).

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) on Monday, hitting €76.09 ($88.48). The stock had a trading volume of 878,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a one year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

