Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Down 75.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares traded down 75.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.62. 10,321,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,311% from the average session volume of 302,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,328.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,261 shares of company stock valued at $744,174. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Savara by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

