Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $225,000 in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Stock

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.
In related news, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $3,320,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,038 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,944. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TMK stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Torchmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.
Torchmark Company Profile
Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.
