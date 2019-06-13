Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Blucora by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Blucora by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Slagle Zappone sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $202,736.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $295,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,865 shares of company stock worth $3,173,316 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BCOR opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Blucora had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/sawtooth-solutions-llc-takes-position-in-blucora-inc-nasdaqbcor.html.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.