Seele Hits Market Cap of $6.49 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Seele token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. Seele has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $204,981.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,415,244 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

