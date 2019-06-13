SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $400.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.82 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.76%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,984.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Klauder sold 7,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $396,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.