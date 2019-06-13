Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,392 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

