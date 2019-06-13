Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 484,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

SNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 37,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.21 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/senior-housing-properties-trust-nasdaqsnh-shares-bought-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.