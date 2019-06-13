SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 416.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5,850.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

