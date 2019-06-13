Shoal Point Energy (CNSX:SHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

Shoal Point Energy Ltd (CNSX:SHP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 171560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Shoal Point Energy Company Profile

Shoal Point Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Humber Arm shale play covering an area of approximately 220,000 acres located in the west coast of Newfoundland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

