Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $38,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

