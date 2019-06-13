Simmons Bank Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

