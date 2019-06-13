Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,005. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 37,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,973. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

