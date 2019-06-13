Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

