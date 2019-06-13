SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS (BMV:ITE) by 262.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 425.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS by 46.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

BMV ITE opened at $61.38 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1145 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S TR/BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

