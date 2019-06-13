Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.56 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $12,948.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00006810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00042307 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02311186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bisq, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

