Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spotify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Spotify by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spotify stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.36. 12,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,642. Spotify has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

