SRB Corp Has $728,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SRB Corp grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of FedEx by 181.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.86. 921,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,822. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $266.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $525,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

