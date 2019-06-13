SRB Corp Invests $759,000 in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. NetApp comprises 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 45,422 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,308,000 after buying an additional 118,405 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,307. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.32.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

