SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SRC Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 373,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SRC Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SRC Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 120,175 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in SRC Energy by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 128,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SRC Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,878,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after buying an additional 2,932,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of SRC Energy stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SRC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities upgraded SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/src-energy-inc-nyseamericansrci-shares-sold-by-campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc.html.

SRC Energy Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI).

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.