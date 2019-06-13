Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Shares of Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 108594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The company has a market cap of $8.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

