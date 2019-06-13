Starbase (STAR) Market Capitalization Tops $319,796.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $319,796.00 and approximately $794.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $737.35 or 0.09037487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042560 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001689 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.