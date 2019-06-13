State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,504 shares of company stock valued at $94,748,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $263.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

