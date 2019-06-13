State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,771 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,681,000 after acquiring an additional 169,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

