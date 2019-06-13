State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in AAON were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AAON by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AAON by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $47.81 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $186,725.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,810,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $525,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967 over the last three months. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-grows-stake-in-aaon-inc-nasdaqaaon.html.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.