State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,397 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 986,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,436,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 147,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/state-of-wisconsin-investment-board-reduces-stake-in-northern-trust-co-nasdaqntrs.html.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.