Stephen F. Angel Sells 56,574 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LIN opened at $201.69 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Linde to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

