Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,210 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

