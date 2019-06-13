Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. BB&T comprises approximately 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,515. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.39 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on BB&T in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.49.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $419,336. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

