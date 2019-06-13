Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 40,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 168,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,062. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 227.79% and a return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

