Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $901,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,303 shares of company stock worth $15,947,489. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $203.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

