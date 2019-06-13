Swisscoin Tops One Day Volume of $562.00 (SIC)

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Swisscoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swisscoin has a market cap of $750,152.00 and $562.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swisscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078509 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00209437 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008449 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002090 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006496 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00080949 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,163,030,712 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news. The official website for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community.

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

