Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 18,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $997.17 million, a P/E ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 1.69. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $443,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,270 shares of company stock worth $2,462,254. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

