Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 228,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,756. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.06 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

