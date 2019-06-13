Taptica International (LON:TAP) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Taptica International (LON:TAP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Taptica International from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TAP opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Taptica International has a 1 year low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The stock has a market cap of $125.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08.

In related news, insider Ronni Zehavi bought 1,952 shares of Taptica International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,246.40 ($8,162.03).

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

