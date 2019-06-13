Taylor Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Taylor Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,309 shares during the quarter. Forterra makes up about 0.7% of Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jeff Bradley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,699.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown acquired 36,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $152,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
FRTA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 1,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.31. Forterra Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.47.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
FRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
