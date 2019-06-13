TCG Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 500 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 31,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,971. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

