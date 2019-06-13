TCG Advisors LP Buys Shares of 241 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $118.20. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,468. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $665,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,939 shares of company stock worth $4,068,338. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

