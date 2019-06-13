TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21,348.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 218.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $42.94. 8,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

