Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Telecom plus (LON:TEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Monday.

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,528 ($19.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68. Telecom plus has a 52-week low of GBX 995 ($13.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32.

About Telecom plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

