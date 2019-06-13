Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price increased by HSBC from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price (up from GBX 305 ($3.99)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 226.30 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.