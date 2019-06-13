The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,426 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,281,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,078,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTI. BidaskClub raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.93 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.11.

Shares of ULTI stock remained flat at $$331.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $365.86.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

