TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.33 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

TST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of TheStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TheStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of TST stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. TheStreet has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.18.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 million. TheStreet had a net margin of 143.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TheStreet will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 11,989 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 15,688 shares of company stock worth $105,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TheStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TheStreet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TheStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TheStreet by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TheStreet by 21,929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 84,210 shares in the last quarter.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

