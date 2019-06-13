Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd comprises about 1.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period.

Shares of GHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,344. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

