TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III Acquires 52,575 Shares

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 52,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $41,008.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,490,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,739.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 6,772,612 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $5,282,637.36.

On Thursday, May 30th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 142,068 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $113,654.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 3,100 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $2,480.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 29,802 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $23,841.60.

On Friday, May 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 23,549 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $17,661.75.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 70,780 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $55,208.40.

TAT stock remained flat at $$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,553. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

