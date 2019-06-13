Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total transaction of $8,382,173.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,845 shares in the company, valued at $20,185,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,860 shares of company stock worth $30,020,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

