Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.10

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.10 and last traded at $149.22, with a volume of 10574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total transaction of $8,382,173.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,185,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,337,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,020,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

