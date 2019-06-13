Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 547 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,695 shares of company stock worth $7,756,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.01. 1,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,061. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $96.14 and a 12-month high of $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

